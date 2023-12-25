Willis Investment Counsel Has $21.41 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Willis Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,470 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.6% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Bank of America reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CAT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $290.36. 2,833,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,136. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $298.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.31 and a 200-day moving average of $261.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.