Bitcoin Private One Day Volume Tops $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00071792 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00038266 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00025163 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000451 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

