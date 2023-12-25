dForce USD Price Hits $0.99 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. dForce USD has a market cap of $30.90 million and $4,306.42 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.11 or 0.00166169 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009100 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,373,413 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99707601 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $11,705.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

