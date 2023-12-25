Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.91.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,332,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,391. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.66. The company has a market capitalization of $134.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

