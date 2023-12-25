iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWF traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $302.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,208. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $304.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

