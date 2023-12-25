Riverview Trust Co Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 322.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.52. 1,146,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,432. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

