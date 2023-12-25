Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 720 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after buying an additional 13,115,742 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,096 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 435.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,989 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,542,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $488,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.56. 727,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average is $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

