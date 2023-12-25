B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 27,571 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,571 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,611. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.42. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $56.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

