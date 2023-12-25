Quantum (QUA) Price Up 0% This Week

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $5.60 and approximately $2.01 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00023359 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,480.29 or 1.00079643 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011974 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010533 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00145440 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $14.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

