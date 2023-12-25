Friedenthal Financial Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Friedenthal Financial decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.8% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,860,436,000 after buying an additional 1,210,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,259,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,541,341,000 after acquiring an additional 305,807 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.73. 12,184,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,848,730. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.29 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

