Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 409 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 9.6% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $624.07. 820,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,915. The company has a market capitalization of $174.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $370.62 and a one year high of $627.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $550.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.51.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Argus raised their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,571 shares of company stock worth $57,047,399 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.