Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $4.53 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 51,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

TJX stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $91.85. 3,463,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,071,217. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The stock has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

