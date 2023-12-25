RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 122.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.23. 9,769,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,816,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.31. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

