Ellenbecker Investment Group Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.7 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,299,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

