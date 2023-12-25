28,000 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Bought by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.64. 743,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,335. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.69. The company has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $150.86 and a one year high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.