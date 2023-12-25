SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.35 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $350.22 million and $42.44 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000806 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00023359 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,480.29 or 1.00079643 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011974 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010533 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00145440 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00020148 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,364,517,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,364,517,977.3521397 with 1,249,801,993.6960192 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.3433235 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $44,758,606.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.