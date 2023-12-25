Metars Genesis Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $82.32 Million (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Metars Genesis token can now be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003015 BTC on popular exchanges. Metars Genesis has a market cap of $82.32 million and approximately $65,304.50 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Metars Genesis Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.29852718 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $64,320.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

