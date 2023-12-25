Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $51,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $310.58. 965,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $313.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.77.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.