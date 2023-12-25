Perennial Advisors LLC Purchases 322 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.0% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $217.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

