SwissBorg Reaches Market Cap of $187.36 Million (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded up 2% against the US dollar. SwissBorg has a market capitalization of $187.36 million and $1.48 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwissBorg token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SwissBorg alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SwissBorg Profile

SwissBorg was first traded on September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 985,304,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 984,504,858 tokens. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog.

SwissBorg Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is a blockchain-based platform that aims to democratize wealth management. CHSB is the native token of the SwissBorg platform, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token with multiple utilities. SwissBorg is a decentralized wealth management platform that offers services such as investment management, financial analysis, and asset tokenization. The CHSB token is used for governance, staking, and accessing premium features within the SwissBorg ecosystem. SwissBorg was founded by Cyrus Fazel and Anthony Lesoismier in 2017.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwissBorg should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwissBorg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwissBorg and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.