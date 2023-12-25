Riverview Trust Co Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,002 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 21,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $143.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,659,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $144.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.82 and a 200-day moving average of $119.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

