Jet Protocol 24 Hour Volume Tops $162,377.26 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $162,377.26 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00249044 USD and is up 3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $170,264.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

