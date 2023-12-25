MagnetGold Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $48.25 Million (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, MagnetGold has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $48.25 million and $15,215.21 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000407 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

MagnetGold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

