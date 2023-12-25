STP (STPT) Trading Up 8.1% This Week

STP (STPT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, STP has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market capitalization of $126.19 million and $8.49 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00023359 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,480.29 or 1.00079643 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011974 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010533 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00145440 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.06484126 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $8,486,754.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.