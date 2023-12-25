Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,550 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 5.1% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.51. 12,007,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,415,678. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

