Xcel Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,964 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $139.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,396,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,715,195. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $143.47. The company has a market capitalization of $223.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,163.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

