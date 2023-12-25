B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,727,000 after buying an additional 87,280 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $2,863,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 79,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.9% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of D traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.80. 4,624,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,344. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

