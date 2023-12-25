iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Raised by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 130.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,333 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.48. The stock had a trading volume of 39,173,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,653,918. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.46 and a 200 day moving average of $183.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

