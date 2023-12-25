JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.41. 5,392,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,632,330. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.