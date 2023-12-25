SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 1.3% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $10,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

DIA traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $373.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,330,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,292. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.43. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $314.97 and a 12-month high of $376.34.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

