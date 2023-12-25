Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 215 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,958 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $3,037,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,416,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,236,099.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $3,037,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,416,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,236,099.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $2,015,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,767,434.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 847,875 shares of company stock worth $194,305,109. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $266.34. 3,110,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,516,662. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.59 and a 52 week high of $268.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.82 billion, a PE ratio of 101.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.