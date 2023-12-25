Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,819 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,662,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,306. The company has a market capitalization of $333.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $188.06 and a one year high of $238.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

