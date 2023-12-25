CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $2.99 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 224,820 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 25,189 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.89. 1,631,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,691. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.70. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

