Friedenthal Financial Makes New Investment in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,857. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.95.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -42.48%.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

