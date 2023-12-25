Friedenthal Financial Purchases Shares of 36,185 Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Freshworks by 226.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 24,735 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 28.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 81,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 17,923 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 930.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 57,631 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter valued at about $640,000. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,203,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585,188 shares in the company, valued at $14,056,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $121,017.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,203,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,056,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,268 shares of company stock worth $5,383,150 over the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Freshworks from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Freshworks

Freshworks Trading Down 0.5 %

FRSH traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,937. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $153.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.