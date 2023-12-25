CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $5.65 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $435.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,037,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,744. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $438.22.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

