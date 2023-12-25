Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 1.4% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Chubb by 10.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $220.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,441. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.73. The firm has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.