R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $1.56 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000. ONEOK makes up approximately 1.1% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $70.16. 2,226,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,111. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.26. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $71.57.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

