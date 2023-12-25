Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OKE traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,226,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,111. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.26. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on OKE

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.