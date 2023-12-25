Friedenthal Financial Makes New Investment in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 11.3% in the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 15.4% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Essex LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

BXP traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.87. The stock had a trading volume of 807,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,145. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.17. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $79.42.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 318.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Boston Properties Company Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

