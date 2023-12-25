Friedenthal Financial Invests $702,000 in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AppLovin by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,232 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth $217,358,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AppLovin by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,335,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,479,000 after acquiring an additional 195,030 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AppLovin by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,040,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,630,000 after acquiring an additional 144,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

APP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $14,229,296.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $221,568.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $14,229,296.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,076 shares in the company, valued at $225,419.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,337,662 shares of company stock worth $51,027,923. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

APP stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.37, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.61.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. AppLovin had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $864.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

