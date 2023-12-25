iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329,095 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $54,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,057 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,286,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,182,000 after buying an additional 1,233,809 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,827,000 after purchasing an additional 957,916 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,286,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,827,000 after purchasing an additional 865,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,988,000 after acquiring an additional 737,693 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,867,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,749. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.53.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.