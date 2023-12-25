Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 325,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,084 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $24,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,356 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868,387 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,134 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $76.88. 1,811,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,544. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.52.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

