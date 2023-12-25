Friedenthal Financial Purchases New Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,626,000 after purchasing an additional 77,097 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 10.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,781,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 10.2% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 933,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after purchasing an additional 86,122 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 618.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRC. KeyCorp began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $136,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,926.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,300 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $136,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,973.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,175 shares of company stock worth $622,940 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE KRC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.81. 460,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.17. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $43.47.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.76%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

