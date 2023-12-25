Friedenthal Financial Acquires New Shares in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE NOG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.83. The stock had a trading volume of 967,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.83. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $56,069.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 60,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,629.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $56,069.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 60,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,629.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $306,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,494.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,554 shares of company stock worth $1,620,454 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

