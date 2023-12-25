Friedenthal Financial Invests $792,000 in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,051 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $983,411.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ANF traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $93.87.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Featured Stories

