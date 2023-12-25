New Hampshire Trust Acquires 78 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,367 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $598.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,761. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $585.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.