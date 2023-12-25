Friedenthal Financial Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,433 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Adobe by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Adobe by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $598.75. 1,660,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,761. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $585.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $541.03.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

