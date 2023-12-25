Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.43 Million in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109,418 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 306.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.28. 4,089,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,688,994. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.27 and a fifty-two week high of $175.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

