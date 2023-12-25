BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Tops One Day Trading Volume of $627,092.20 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $539.59 million and $627,092.20 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $43,449.40 or 0.99995676 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00023378 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011991 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010550 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00149145 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003618 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 43,277.35010471 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $613,958.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.